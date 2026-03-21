Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Still looking for rhythm at plate

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 21, 2026

Ramirez went 1-for-2 with a walk, a double, two runs scored and an RBI in Friday's split-squad game against the Nationals.

The 24-year-old catcher has struggled to get much going in Grapefruit League action, as Friday's double was his first hit in camp and he's batting just .053 (1-for-19) with a 1:8 BB:K. Ramirez also went 1-for-7 with a double in two games for the Dominican Republic during the WBC. After a 2025 rookie season that saw Ramirez slash .231/.287/.413 with 21 homers and 16 steals over 136 games, he's looking for more consistency -- both at the plate and behind it -- in his sophomore campaign.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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