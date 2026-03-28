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Agustin Ramirez News: Swipes bag in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a walk, a stolen base and a run scored in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rockies.

Ramirez reached base in three straight plate appearances after grounding out in the first inning, picking up his first steal of the season in the third. The sophomore catcher served as the designated hitter Saturday, suggesting he should see near-everyday run moving forward. After tallying 21 home runs and 16 stolen bases across 136 games as a rookie, the 24-year-old offers 20-20 potential at the catcher position in 2026.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
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