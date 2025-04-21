Fantasy Baseball
Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Two hits in debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 21, 2025 at 7:39pm

Ramirez went 2-for-3 with a double, a run scored, a stolen base and a walk in Monday's win over the Reds.

Ramirez singled in his first career MLB at-bat and came around to score during the second inning. His first extra-base knock was a ground-rule double in the seventh. Ramirez got the start behind the plate and his batterymate, Max Meyer, fired six shutout frames with 14 punchouts. Ramirez is one of the team's top prospects and is already building a strong case for regular playing time.

