Agustin Ramirez News: Two RBI in win Thursday

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Reds.

Ramirez singled and scored in the seventh inning before driving in a pair with another single in the eighth to make it an 8-1 ballgame. The 24-year-old backstop is still looking for his first home run of the season and has yet to display much extra-base pop through 12 games, slashing .250/.365/.364 with three doubles, a triple, four RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:11 BB:K across his 52 plate appearances.