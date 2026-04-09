Agustin Ramirez headshot

Agustin Ramirez News: Two RBI in win Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Ramirez went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Thursday's 8-1 win over the Reds.

Ramirez singled and scored in the seventh inning before driving in a pair with another single in the eighth to make it an 8-1 ballgame. The 24-year-old backstop is still looking for his first home run of the season and has yet to display much extra-base pop through 12 games, slashing .250/.365/.364 with three doubles, a triple, four RBI, seven runs scored, one stolen base and a 7:11 BB:K across his 52 plate appearances.

Agustin Ramirez
Miami Marlins
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Agustin Ramirez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Agustin Ramirez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
5 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
7 days ago
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
12 days ago
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
MLB
MLB DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
13 days ago