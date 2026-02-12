Agustin Ramirez News: Working hard to improve defense

Ramirez has committed himself this offseason to improving his defense behind the plate, Jordan McPherson of the Miami Herald reports. "I was learning something new every game," Ramirez said Wednesday about his rookie campaign in the majors. "That's what I was experiencing last season. I'm coming with that experience this year. It feels really good because you know exactly where to go and what to do."

The 24-year-old has already impressed with the offensive side of his game -- he was the first rookie catcher in MLB history to record 20 homers and 15 steals in a season -- but Ramirez's defense needs a lot of work. He spent the offseason in the Dominican Republic working on his mobility, to improve his range and ability to block balls in the dirt, but that's not the only hole in his skill set. Ramirez's minus-14 defensive runs saves in 2025 included a rough 8.8 percent caught stealing rate, as base stealers were successful on 82 of 91 attempts against him. His bat will be a fixture in the Marlins' lineup in 2026, but if Ramirez's defense continues to be an issue, he could be moved to first base or DH with top catching prospect Joe Mack is knocking on the door at Triple-A.