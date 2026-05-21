Aidan Curry headshot

Aidan Curry News: Promoted to Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 21, 2026 at 8:14am

Curry will be promoted from High-A Hub City to Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports

Curry will make his way up to Double-A Frisco after seven starts with the Rangers High-A affiliate, the Hub City Spartanburgers. The 23-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 31 innings during his time in Hub City this year.

Aidan Curry
Texas Rangers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Curry See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Curry See More
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
June 10, 2024
Farm Futures: Spring Training Prospect Mailbag
MLB
Farm Futures: Spring Training Prospect Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
February 29, 2024