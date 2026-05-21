Aidan Curry News: Promoted to Double-A

Curry will be promoted from High-A Hub City to Double-A Frisco on Thursday, Ari Alexander of 7 News Boston reports

Curry will make his way up to Double-A Frisco after seven starts with the Rangers High-A affiliate, the Hub City Spartanburgers. The 23-year-old posted a 3.48 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 31 innings during his time in Hub City this year.