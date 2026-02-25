Aidan Miller headshot

Aidan Miller Injury: No timeline for hitting resumption

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 25, 2026

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that there's no timetable for when Miller (back) will resume swinging a bat, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Miller has been receiving treatment for lower-back soreness and is ramping up his activity level in the weight room. However, with no timeline for when he'll be allowed to hit again, it sounds like it could be a while before we see the top prospect in Grapefruit League action. Miller entered camp as a long shot to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster and the back injury makes it close to a foregone conclusion that he's ticketed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Aidan Miller
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
28 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
35 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
104 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
132 days ago
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
MLB
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026
Author Image
James Anderson
142 days ago