Aidan Miller Injury: No timeline to resume hitting

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that there's no timetable for when Miller (back) will resume swinging a bat, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Miller has been receiving treatment for lower-back soreness and is ramping up his activity level in the weight room. However, with no timeline for when he'll be allowed to hit again, it sounds like it could be a while before we see the top prospect in Grapefruit League action. Miller entered camp as a long shot to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster, and the back injury makes it close to a foregone conclusion that he's ticketed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the campaign.