Aidan Miller Injury: No timeline to resume hitting
Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Wednesday that there's no timetable for when Miller (back) will resume swinging a bat, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Miller has been receiving treatment for lower-back soreness and is ramping up his activity level in the weight room. However, with no timeline for when he'll be allowed to hit again, it sounds like it could be a while before we see the top prospect in Grapefruit League action. Miller entered camp as a long shot to make the Phillies' Opening Day roster, and the back injury makes it close to a foregone conclusion that he's ticketed for Triple-A Lehigh Valley to begin the campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
-
Farm Futures
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues28 days ago
-
Farm Futures
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects35 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues104 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues132 days ago
-
General MLB Article
Super Early Top 300 Fantasy Baseball Rankings for 2026142 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More