Aidan Miller Injury: Not swinging bat yet after all
Miller (back) has yet to resume swinging a bat but has begun rotational exercises, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
A previous news item indicated that Miller had started to swing a bat, but the Phillies clarified that report in stating that it hasn't happened just yet. The top prospect is still rehabbing a back injury that dates back to last year, and it's unclear when he might be ready to suit up for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.
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