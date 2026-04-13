Aidan Miller Injury: Not swinging bat yet after all

Miller (back) has yet to resume swinging a bat but has begun rotational exercises, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

A previous news item indicated that Miller had started to swing a bat, but the Phillies clarified that report in stating that it hasn't happened just yet. The top prospect is still rehabbing a back injury that dates back to last year, and it's unclear when he might be ready to suit up for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.