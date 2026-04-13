Aidan Miller headshot

Aidan Miller Injury: Not swinging bat yet after all

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 13, 2026 at 3:09pm

Miller (back) has yet to resume swinging a bat but has begun rotational exercises, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.

A previous news item indicated that Miller had started to swing a bat, but the Phillies clarified that report in stating that it hasn't happened just yet. The top prospect is still rehabbing a back injury that dates back to last year, and it's unclear when he might be ready to suit up for Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Aidan Miller
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
4 days ago
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
MLB
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag
Author Image
James Anderson
18 days ago
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
MLB
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
27 days ago
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
39 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
46 days ago