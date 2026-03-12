Aidan Miller Injury: Reassigned to minors camp
The Phillies reassigned Miller (back) to minor-league camp Thursday, Lochlahn March of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Miller has been held out of Grapefruit League play this spring due to a back issue, and it's unclear when he might be ready to play in a game. The top prospect has a good shot to debut at some point this season for the Phillies, but he'll need to get healthy first.
