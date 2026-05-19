Aidan Miller Injury: Resumes baseball activities
Miller (back) has resumed light baseball activities, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.
Miller had been shut down from baseball activities for roughly the past two weeks, so it's encouraging to hear he's back to progressing in some capacity. The 21-year-old top prospect has been plagued by a lower-back injury since February, and his return to action still doesn't seem to be particularly close. The Phillies are likely to continue taking a cautious approach with Miller's recovery going forward.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments41 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Updated Top 400 MLB Prospect Rankings Mailbag55 days ago
-
MLB Picks
MLB Futures: NL Rookie of the Year Odds64 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues76 days ago
-
Rounding Third
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club83 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More