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Aidan Miller Injury: Resumes baseball activities

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 19, 2026

Miller (back) has resumed light baseball activities, Paul Casella of MLB.com reports.

Miller had been shut down from baseball activities for roughly the past two weeks, so it's encouraging to hear he's back to progressing in some capacity. The 21-year-old top prospect has been plagued by a lower-back injury since February, and his return to action still doesn't seem to be particularly close. The Phillies are likely to continue taking a cautious approach with Miller's recovery going forward.

Aidan Miller
Philadelphia Phillies
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