Aidan Miller Injury: Return not imminent
Miller (back) is no longer doing baseball activities, MLB.com reports.
Miller was fielding ground balls in April but since appears to have been shut down. It's unclear if the 21-year-old top prosect has suffered a setback in his rehab from a nagging lower-back injury, or if the Phillies are being simply cautious with his recovery. In any event, Miller doesn't look to be close to making his season debut.
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