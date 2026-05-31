Aidan Miller Injury: Shut down again

Miller (back) is no longer doing any baseball activities, MLB.com reports.

Miller had resumed light baseball activities as of mid-May, but he's since been shut down altogether for the second time during his rehab. The 21-year-old top prospect has been on the shelf since February due to a balky lower back, and he just can't seem to get to the bottom of the issue. At this stage, it's unclear if Miller be able to get back onto the field at any point in June.