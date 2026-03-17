Aidan Miller headshot

Aidan Miller Injury: Won't be ready for start of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 7:20am

Miller (back) is unlikely to be ready for Opening Day at Triple-A Lehigh Valley, Charlotte Varnes of The Athletic reports.

This back issue for Miller cost him the Arizona Fall League, most of spring training and it sounds like he'll be on the shelf indefinitely at Triple-A to start the year. Assuming he can eventually get right, Miller will have some rust to knock off, but he doesn't need much more minor-league seasoning before he's ready to help the big club.

Aidan Miller
Philadelphia Phillies
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Aidan Miller See More
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 100 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
12 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Targets: The 300 Club
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
19 days ago
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
48 days ago
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
MLB
RotoWire’s Updated Top 400 Fantasy Baseball Prospects
Author Image
James Anderson
55 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
124 days ago