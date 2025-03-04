Aidan Miller News: Cut from big-league camp
The Phillies reassigned Miller to minor-league camp Tuesday, Todd Zolecki of MLB.com reports.
Miller was one of a handful of cuts the Phillies made as they trim down the number of bodies in big-league camp. The top prospect finished last season at Double-A Reading and is likely headed back there to start the 2025 campaign. Miller is tracking toward a potential debut in 2026.
