Aidan Smith headshot

Aidan Smith Injury: Season debut delayed

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 6, 2026

Smith is sidelined at High-A Bowling Green with a hamstring injury, Sam Dykstra of MLB Pipeline reports.

Smith is not officially listed on the injured list, but he hasn't played in a game yet this season. Once healthy, Smith could soon earn a bump to Double-A, as he played in 102 games at High-A last year.

Aidan Smith
Tampa Bay Rays
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