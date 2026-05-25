Aidan Smith News: Back from IL
Smith (hamstring) was activated from the 7-day injured list Tuesday.
Smith had a slow start to 2026 after picking up a hamstring injury. However, he successfully completed a rehab assignment and has returned to High-A Bowling Green. He's now 3-for-13 with two stolen bases and three runs scored in four games since being activated.
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