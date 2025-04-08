Aiden May Injury: Recovering from surgery

May is recovering from arthroscopic elbow surgery and should return to the mound before the end of June, Jim Callis of MLB Pipeline reports.

The No. 70 overall pick in last year's draft, May dealt with an elbow strain during his junior year at Oregon State and has not yet made his pro debut. He is on the 60-day injured list at Single-A Jupiter. He has a plus slider and an above-average fastball that could play up in relief if starting doesn't work out.