Aiva Arquette headshot

Aiva Arquette News: Back in action at High-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 1, 2026

Arquette (groin) has gone 3-for-8 with three doubles, five RBI, two runs and one stolen base in two games since being reinstated from High-A Beloit's 7-day injured list Tuesday.

Arquette missed the first month of the minor-league season after undergoing core muscle surgery to address a left groin injury in late February. The 6-foot-5 infielder has returned to Beloit after posting a .673 OPS in his first professional season in 2025, but the 22-year-old's hot start since being activated from the IL could put him in line for a promotion to Double-A Pensacola in the coming weeks.

Aiva Arquette
Miami Marlins
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