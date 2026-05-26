Aiva Arquette News: Bumped to Double-A
Arquette has been promoted to Double-A Pensacola, Christina De Nicola of MLB.com reports.
The seventh overall pick in the 2025 First-Year Player Draft slashed .276/.333/.517 over 63 plate appearances at High-A Beloit after missing the beginning of the season while recovering from core muscle surgery, and that was good enough for the Marlins to decide the 22-year-old needed a new challenge. The aggressive promotion schedule for Arquette suggests he could make his big-league debut as soon as early 2027 if he continues to hold his own on his way up the ladder.
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