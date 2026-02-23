AJ Blubaugh News: Competing for final rotation spot

Blubaugh is a candidate to fill one of the Astros' final two rotation spots, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Houston will open the year with a six-man rotation to smooth Tatsuya Imai's transition from the NPB. Per Rome, Spencer Arrighetti and Lance McCullers are the early favorites to claim the final two spots, though Blubaugh, along with Ryan Weiss and Peter Lambert, remains in the mix and could bolster his case with a strong spring. Blubaugh was impressive as a rookie in 2025, posting a 1.69 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 32 innings. Even if he doesn't crack the rotation out of camp, Blubaugh figures to make the Opening Day roster as a bullpen option.