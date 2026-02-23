AJ Blubaugh headshot

AJ Blubaugh News: Competing for final rotation spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 23, 2026

Blubaugh is a candidate to fill one of the Astros' final two rotation spots, Chandler Rome of The Athletic reports.

Houston will open the year with a six-man rotation to smooth Tatsuya Imai's transition from the NPB. Per Rome, Spencer Arrighetti and Lance McCullers are the early favorites to claim the final two spots, though Blubaugh, along with Ryan Weiss and Peter Lambert, remains in the mix and could bolster his case with a strong spring. Blubaugh was impressive as a rookie in 2025, posting a 1.69 ERA with a 0.88 WHIP and 35 strikeouts across 32 innings. Even if he doesn't crack the rotation out of camp, Blubaugh figures to make the Opening Day roster as a bullpen option.

AJ Blubaugh
Houston Astros
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Blubaugh See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring AJ Blubaugh See More
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 50 MLB Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
26 days ago
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
MLB
Top 25 Rookies For 2026 Fantasy Baseball Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
102 days ago
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
MLB
Top Prospects to Target in 2026 Draft Champions Leagues
Author Image
James Anderson
130 days ago