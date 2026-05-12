A.J. Ewing News: Batting eighth in MLB debut
Ewing will start in center field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Tigers in what will be his major-league debut.
Ewing was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day after slashing .339/.447/.514 with two home runs, 17 stolen bases and a 22:20 BB:K over 30 games between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse. It's unclear how much the left-handed-hitting Ewing will play versus lefties, but he should be a regular presence in the Mets' lineup against righties like Jack Flaherty, who starts for Detroit on Tuesday.
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