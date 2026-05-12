A.J. Ewing headshot

A.J. Ewing News: Batting eighth in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Ewing will start in center field and bat eighth in Tuesday's game against the Tigers in what will be his major-league debut.

Ewing was promoted from Triple-A Syracuse earlier in the day after slashing .339/.447/.514 with two home runs, 17 stolen bases and a 22:20 BB:K over 30 games between Double-A Binghamton and Syracuse. It's unclear how much the left-handed-hitting Ewing will play versus lefties, but he should be a regular presence in the Mets' lineup against righties like Jack Flaherty, who starts for Detroit on Tuesday.

A.J. Ewing
New York Mets
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