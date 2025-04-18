A.J. Ewing News: Blistering start at Single-A

Ewing is slashing .415.490/.659 through 11 games for Single-A St. Lucie with three doubles, two triples, one home run, seven steals in nine attempts and a 7:6 BB:K.

A compensatory pick in the 2023 First-Year Player Draft between the fourth and fifth rounds, 135th overall, Ewing didn't make much of an impression through his first two pro seasons but could be headed for a breakout. The 20-year-old has mainly played center field the last two years, and while his power upside remains questionable due to his small stature, he could emerge as a real prospect if his contact skills, batting eye and speed continue to play. he played 71 games for St. Lucie in 2024, so a quick promotion to High-A Brooklyn could be in order given his start to the current campaign.