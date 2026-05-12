A.J. Ewing News: Called up to big leagues
The Mets selected Ewing's contract from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
Ewing is set to make his major-league debut as the Mets look to spark a dormant offense. The speedster began the season at Double-A Binghamton and has slashed a combined .339/.447/.514 with two home runs, 17 stolen bases and a 22:20 BB:K over 30 games between Binghamton and Triple-A Syracuse. Ewing will take over as the Mets' primary center fielder, at least until Luis Robert (back) is ready to return.
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