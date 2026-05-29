A.J. Ewing News: Drives in two runs vs. Miami
Ewing went 2-for-4 with a two-run single, a steal and a run scored during the Mets' 9-7 extra-inning win over the Marlins on Friday.
Ewing gave the Mets an early 2-0 lead after his single to center field brought both Bo Bichette and Juan Soto home, and Ewing collected a steal and came home to score in the same frame. It was his fourth multi-hit game of the season, who made his major-league debut May 13 against the Tigers. Since then, Ewing is slashing .268/.359/.357 with four steals, one home run and six RBI over 66 plate appearances.
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