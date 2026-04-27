A.J. Ewing headshot

A.J. Ewing News: Elevated to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 27, 2026 at 8:40am

The Mets promoted Ewing from Double-A Binghamton to Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

One of the top-ranked prospects in the organization, Ewing has continued running wild at Double-A so far this season while also further refining his plate discipline. After ranking fourth in the minors with 70 steals across three stops in 2025, Ewing went 12-for-13 on stolen-base attempts through 18 games with Binghamton this season. Perhaps more significantly, Ewing raised his walk rate from 5.5 percent over 28 games at Binghamton last season to 21.2 percent in 2026, which helped the 21-year-old to maintain a .349/.481/.571 slash line across 81 plate appearances. Ewing will now receive a stiffer test in the International League, but if he continues to make contact and draw walks at steady clips during his time at Syracuse, he could receive his first big-league call-up at some point in the second half of the season.

A.J. Ewing
New York Mets
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