A.J. Ewing headshot

A.J. Ewing News: More walks than Ks at Double-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2026

Ewing is hitting .385 with zero home runs, four steals and a 5:8 K:BB in seven games for Double-A Binghamton.

The speedy center fielder logged a 133 wRC+ in 28 games at Double-A to close 2025, and he's got a 197 wRC+ early on in a return trip to the Eastern League. While Ewing's defense in center field continues to improve, he has seen two starts at second base this year, so he hasn't completely moved off the dirt. Ewing doesn't have the same slap-hitter tendencies as many speedsters, as he had a 40.3 percent groundball rate and 40.8 percent pull rate in 2025, but his groundball rate has spiked to 57.1 percent in the early going this year.

A.J. Ewing
New York Mets
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