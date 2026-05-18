A.J. Ewing headshot

A.J. Ewing News: On base four times in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Ewing went 1-for-1 with three walks, a run scored and a stolen base in Sunday's win over the Yankees.

While the rookie was hitting eighth in the order, Ewing displayed his top-of-the-order skills in just his sixth MLB game. Through his first 25 plate appearances with the Mets, the 21-year-old is batting .294 (5-for-17) with a triple, a homer, two steals in three attempts, three RBI and five runs, and he has more walks (seven) than strikeouts (five).

A.J. Ewing
New York Mets
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