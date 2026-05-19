A.J. Ewing News: Out of lineup against lefty
Ewing is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Nationals.
Ewing started each of the first seven games upon his promotion, but the left-handed batter will get a day off Tuesday as the Nationals send southpaw Foster Griffin to the bump. Tyrone Taylor is covering center field for the Mets.
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