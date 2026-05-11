A.J. Ewing News: Promotion on tap
The Mets are expected to select Ewing's contract from Triple-A Syracuse ahead of Tuesday's game against the Tigers, Will Sammon of The Athletic reports.
Ewing was promoted to Triple-A Syracuse at the end of April, but with the big-league club scuffling, he'll be fast tracked to the major leagues. The 21-year-old hit .326 with three doubles, four RBI, five stolen bases and nine runs over 12 appearances at Triple-A. Ewing could get a crack at taking over as the team's everyday center fielder with Luis Robert (back) yet to resume baseball activities, though he figures to also see time at the corner outfield spots as well.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Ewing See More
-
Top Prospects To Stash
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway6 days ago
-
NL FAAB Factor
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week8 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers14 days ago
-
Farm Futures
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments32 days ago
-
Minor League Barometer
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers35 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Ewing See More