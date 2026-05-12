A.J. Ewing News: Shines in MLB debut

Ewing went 1-for-2 with a triple, three walks, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.

Ewing made an immediate impact in his MLB debut, reaching base four times while recording his first career hit on an RBI-triple in the seventh inning. He also swiped his first stolen base in the sixth and consistently showed mature plate discipline throughout the night with three walks. The 21-year-old entered the majors red-hot after slashing .339/.447/.514 across 30 games between Double-A and Triple-A, and his skills appeared to translate seamlessly to the big leagues in his debut performance.