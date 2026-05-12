A.J. Ewing headshot

A.J. Ewing News: Shines in MLB debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2026

Ewing went 1-for-2 with a triple, three walks, two RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-2 win over the Tigers.

Ewing made an immediate impact in his MLB debut, reaching base four times while recording his first career hit on an RBI-triple in the seventh inning. He also swiped his first stolen base in the sixth and consistently showed mature plate discipline throughout the night with three walks. The 21-year-old entered the majors red-hot after slashing .339/.447/.514 across 30 games between Double-A and Triple-A, and his skills appeared to translate seamlessly to the big leagues in his debut performance.

A.J. Ewing
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Ewing See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Ewing See More
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
MLB
Top Prospects to Stash as May Gets Underway
Author Image
Jeremy Schneider
7 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
9 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
15 days ago
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
MLB
Farm Futures: Notable MiLB Assignments
Author Image
James Anderson
33 days ago
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
MLB
Minor League Barometer: Risers & Fallers
Author Image
Jesse Siegel
36 days ago