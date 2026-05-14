A.J. Ewing headshot

A.J. Ewing News: Smacks first big-league homer

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Ewing went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Thursday's 9-4 win over the Tigers.

Ewing got the Mets' comeback started with a 405-foot blast off Keider Montero to lead off the third inning, his first major-league home run that cut New York's deficit to 3-1. The 21-year-old Ewing has hit the ground running in the majors, going 3-for-9 with two extra-base hits, four walks and a stolen base in his first three games after slashing .339/.447/.514 with two homers and 17 stolen bases across 30 contests in the minors this year.

A.J. Ewing
New York Mets
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