A.J. Ewing News: Three hits in Seattle

Ewing went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.

The rookie center fielder has the first three-hit performance of his brief MLB career. Ewing is showing flashes of his talent, but he's still adjusting to big-league pitching -- over the last 10 games he's slashing .256/.275/.282 with just one extra-base hit, a double, and a 1:13 BB:K.