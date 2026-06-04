A.J. Ewing News: Three hits in Seattle
Ewing went 3-for-5 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Mariners.
The rookie center fielder has the first three-hit performance of his brief MLB career. Ewing is showing flashes of his talent, but he's still adjusting to big-league pitching -- over the last 10 games he's slashing .256/.275/.282 with just one extra-base hit, a double, and a 1:13 BB:K.
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