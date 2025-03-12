A.J. Minter Injury: Cleared for spring debut

Minter (hip) will make his Grapefruit League in Wednesday's game versus the Cardinals, Manny Gomez of NJ.com reports.

It will be his first game action since he underwent hip surgery last August. Minter has just over two weeks to ramp up for Opening Day, but it should be doable since he's a one-inning reliever. He's projected to help set up for closer Edwin Diaz in the Mets' bullpen this season.