A.J. Minter Injury: Facing hitters next week
Minter (lat) expects to throw a live batting practice session next week, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
It would be his first time facing hitters since last May's left lat surgery. Minter is aiming to pitch in at least one Grapefruit League game before the end of camp, and the Mets hope to get the southpaw back in their bullpen by early May.
