A.J. Minter Injury: Facing live batters

Minter (hip) his throwing a live bullpen session Sunday, Tim Healey of Newsday reports.

It's the first time since undergoing hip surgery in August that Minter is throwing against live hitters. The left-hander joined the Mets on a two-year, $22 million contract in January and is expected to serve as the setup man for closer Edwin Diaz. Minter could be available for Opening Day if he's able to continue progressing in his rehab with no setbacks over the next few weeks.