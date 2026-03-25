A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter Injury: Heads to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 25, 2026

The Mets placed Minter (lat) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.

Still on the mend from the left lat surgery he underwent May 12, 2025, Minter is expected to spend the next couple of weeks continuing his rehab program at the Mets' spring training facility in Florida, per MLB.com. The southpaw reliever has been facing hitters for the past few weeks, so he could get the green light to start a rehab assignment at Single-A St. Lucie shortly after the Florida State League season gets underway. Minter is expected to eventually move up to a higher-level affiliate as the final step before he makes his return from the IL.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Minter See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Minter See More
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
MLB
MLB's Biggest Bargains and Overpriced Athletes in 2026
Author Image
Christopher Boan
13 days ago
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
MLB
Collette Calls: Closer Carousel In Full Swing
Author Image
Jason Collette
113 days ago
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
MLB
Closer Encounters: 2025 Relief Market Primer
Author Image
Ryan Rufe
271 days ago
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
MLB
Mound Musings: The Endgame Odyssey Continues – National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
300 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
March 23, 2025