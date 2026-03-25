A.J. Minter Injury: Heads to IL
The Mets placed Minter (lat) on the 15-day injured list Wednesday.
Still on the mend from the left lat surgery he underwent May 12, 2025, Minter is expected to spend the next couple of weeks continuing his rehab program at the Mets' spring training facility in Florida, per MLB.com. The southpaw reliever has been facing hitters for the past few weeks, so he could get the green light to start a rehab assignment at Single-A St. Lucie shortly after the Florida State League season gets underway. Minter is expected to eventually move up to a higher-level affiliate as the final step before he makes his return from the IL.
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