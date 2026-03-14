A.J. Minter Injury: Looking good in live BP

Minter (lat) hit 93 mph with his fastball in a live batting practice session Friday, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.

That's still a little below his usual velocity, but Minter also worked in his changeup and cutter during the mound session, with the latter pitch getting Francisco Lindor (hand) to exclaim, "That was sick." Minter hasn't pitched in a game since Apr. 26, 2025, but he's hoping he'll be ready to rejoin the Mets' high-leverage crew by late April this season. "Honestly, it feels way better than I expected it was going to feel," Minter said of his repertoire after Friday's session.