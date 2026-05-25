A.J. Minter Injury: On track for activation Tuesday

Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Monday that Minter (lat) will likely be activated from the 60-day injured list Tuesday, Max Goodman of NJ.com reports.

It's been a long road back for Minter, who hasn't pitched for the Mets since undergoing left lat surgery last May. Minter produced good results on his rehab assignment, holding a 1.59 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings. However, the lefty averaged only 92.3 mph with his four-seamer in his final rehab appearance with Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, which is more than two mph down from last year's pace. As such, Minter could be eased into high-leverage situations.