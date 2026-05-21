A.J. Minter Injury: On track to return next week

Minter (hip/lat) pitched Tuesday and Wednesday for Triple-A Syracuse, and he's expected to make one more rehab appearance this weekend before being activated from the 60-day injured list early next week, Tim Britton and Will Sammon of The Athletic report.

The veteran southpaw hasn't pitched in the majors in over a calendar year after undergoing surgery to repair a lat muscle in May 2025 and then dealing with a hip issue in early May of this season, but Minter is poised to make his 2026 debut for the Mets. Over 6.2 innings for Syracuse, he's delivered a 2.70 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and 3:1 K:BB, and he should quickly regain a high-leverage role in front of closer Devin Williams.