A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2025

The Mets placed Minter on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left lat strain.

Minter was lifted in the eighth inning of Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Nationals due to what was initially reported as left triceps tightness. Further testing revealed a left lat strain, and the 31-year-old southpaw will be shut down from throwing until a rehab program is established. The Mets selected Jose Urena's contract from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
More Stats & News
