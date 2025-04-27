A.J. Minter Injury: Placed on 15-day IL

The Mets placed Minter on the 15-day injured list Sunday due to a left lat strain.

Minter was lifted in the eighth inning of Saturday's 2-0 loss to the Nationals due to what was initially reported as left triceps tightness. Further testing revealed a left lat strain, and the 31-year-old southpaw will be shut down from throwing until a rehab program is established. The Mets selected Jose Urena's contract from Triple-A Syracuse in a corresponding move.