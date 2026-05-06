A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter Injury: Pulled off rehab assignment

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 6, 2026 at 4:39pm

The Mets pulled Minter (lat) from his rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Wednesday due to left hip discomfort, Abbey Mastracco of the New York Daily News reports.

Minter was cleared to embark on a rehab assignment in early April, less than a year after undergoing surgery on his left lat. He has tossed 8.2 innings across nine minor-league games while posting a 1.04 ERA and 0.69 WHIP. Mike Puma of the New York Post reports that Minter will be reevaluated in a few days, but the Mets aren't overly concerned about the 32-year-old southpaw, who could be with the big club by mid-May depending on the severity of his latest injury.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
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