A.J. Minter Injury: Resuming rehab soon
Minter (hip/lat) expected to resume a rehab assignment this weekend, Anthony DiComo of MLB.com reports.
Minter has been out all season while recovering from lat surgery and had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment when he developed left hip discomfort. He appears to have moved past the hip issue and should be ready to rejoin the Mets' bullpen later this month if things go well.
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