A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter Injury: Shifted to 60-day injured list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 18, 2026 at 11:45am

The Mets transferred Minter (lat/hip) from the 15-day injured list to the 60-day IL on Monday.

The transaction clears a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of right-hander Daniel Duarte, who was called up from Triple-A Syracuse. The move doesn't alter Minter's timetable, as he's already spent nearly 60 days on the shelf, and his activation isn't imminent. Out all season while recovering from last year's lat surgery, Minter was pulled off his rehab assignment earlier this month because of left hip discomfort. He resumed his rehab this past Friday with a scoreless frame for Syracuse.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
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