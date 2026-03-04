A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter Injury: Slated for live BP Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Minter (lat) will throw a live batting practice session Wednesday, Laura Albanese of Newsday reports.

It will be his first time facing hitters since he underwent left lat surgery last May. Minter hopes to pitch in at least one Grapefruit League game before camp breaks and is aiming for his season debut in late April or early May.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Minter
