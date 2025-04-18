A.J. Minter News: Notches fourth hold

Minter worked a perfect eighth inning Thursday to record his fourth hold of the season in a win over the Cardinals.

The southpaw needed only nine pitches (six strikes) to breeze through the top of the St. Louis batting order. Minter has had a strong start to the season as one of the primary setup men for Edwin Diaz, posting a 2.16 ERA, 0.72 WHIP and 12:1 K:BB through 8.1 innings over nine appearances.