A.J. Minter News: Returns from 60-day IL

The Mets activated Minter (lat) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Minter's last appearance in the majors came last April prior to him having left lat surgery in May. He's completed a long rehab and held a 1.59 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings on his rehab assignment. Minter's velocity was down during those rehab outings, however, so the Mets might pitch him in low-leverage spots initially.