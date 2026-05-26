A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter News: Returns from 60-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2026

The Mets activated Minter (lat) from the 60-day injured list Tuesday.

Minter's last appearance in the majors came last April prior to him having left lat surgery in May. He's completed a long rehab and held a 1.59 ERA and 7:1 K:BB over 11.1 innings on his rehab assignment. Minter's velocity was down during those rehab outings, however, so the Mets might pitch him in low-leverage spots initially.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
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