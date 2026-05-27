A.J. Minter headshot

A.J. Minter News: Sharp in season debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 27, 2026 at 8:49am

Minter gave up a hit and struck out two in a scoreless ninth inning Tuesday during a loss to the Reds.

Seeing his first big-league action in over a year due to a lat injury that required surgery last May, Minter fired 10 of 16 pitches for strikes. The southpaw's velocity was down -- he topped out at 93.6 mph with his fastball after averaging 94.5 mph the prior two seasons -- but that could come around as he shakes off the last of his rust. Minter should quickly slot back into a high-leverage role in the Mets' bullpen, sharing setup duties with Luke Weaver and Brooks Raley.

A.J. Minter
New York Mets
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