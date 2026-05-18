A.J. Puk Injury: Could pitch in rehab game this week
Puk (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.
It will be the first time he's faced hitters since he had an internal brace procedure on his left elbow last June. If things go well for Puk on Tuesday, he could appear in an Arizona Complex League game Saturday. Puk should be ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks' bullpen sometime in June as long as he doesn't encounter any setbacks.
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