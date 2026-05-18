A.J. Puk headshot

A.J. Puk Injury: Could pitch in rehab game this week

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 18, 2026

Puk (elbow) will throw a live batting practice session Tuesday, Alex Weiner of ArizonaSports.com reports.

It will be the first time he's faced hitters since he had an internal brace procedure on his left elbow last June. If things go well for Puk on Tuesday, he could appear in an Arizona Complex League game Saturday. Puk should be ready to rejoin the Diamondbacks' bullpen sometime in June as long as he doesn't encounter any setbacks.

A.J. Puk
Arizona Diamondbacks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Puk See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring A.J. Puk See More
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
MLB
Farm Futures: Relief Pitching Prospect Rankings
Author Image
James Anderson
20 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Overpriced?
Author Image
Brad Johnson
27 days ago
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
MLB
Mound Musings Q&A: Endgame Odyssey, the National League
Author Image
Brad Johnson
34 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
43 days ago
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
MLB
MLB FAAB Factor: Top Fantasy Baseball Waiver Targets
Author Image
Kyle Behrens
53 days ago