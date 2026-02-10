Puk had an internal brace procedure last June rather than a full Tommy John repair of his UCL injury. The less invasive surgery gives him a chance at a quicker return, so a season debut before the All-Star break is possible. The left-hander expects to be cleared to throw off a mound by the end of March, and a clearer picture of his timetable could be available around that time. Puk will have a good shot to assume the closer role in Arizona when he does return, as it's a bullpen lacking established options.